Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing took part in Freedom Shield 26, from March 8-13, 2026 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. During the exercise, Airmen took part in an EOC evacuation after a simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 21:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001192
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-IL807-7578
|Filename:
|DOD_111601232
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BEVSENT EOC Evacuation, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.