(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam War aviator CW2 LaValle “Skip” Ullyo supported MACV-SOG missions that shaped the evolution of U.S. Special Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 LaValle “Skip” Ullyo served as a pilot with the 219th Aviation Company, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile), during the Vietnam War from October 1969 to January 1971. Known as the “Headhunters,” 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment served as the division’s primary air cavalry reconnaissance element, conducting aggressive aerial reconnaissance missions in contested environments.

    During his service, Ullyo supported Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group missions along the Cambodia-Laos border, where units frequently operated in coordination on high-risk reconnaissance and specialized operations. The 219th Aviation Company provided direct support to MACV-SOG, particularly in Cambodia, while 1-9 Cavalry executed reconnaissance missions in support of the 1st Cavalry Division.

    Following his Army service, Ullyo continued his aviation career in the U.S. Marine Corps, flying OV-10 Broncos for an additional 18 years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 19:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001189
    VIRIN: 260326-A-KQ181-7431
    Filename: DOD_111601137
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War aviator CW2 LaValle “Skip” Ullyo supported MACV-SOG missions that shaped the evolution of U.S. Special Forces, by SFC Joshua Joyner and CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    5th SFG
    101st Airborne (Air Assualt)
    101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles"
    5th SFG(A)
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video