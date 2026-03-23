Vietnam War aviator CW2 LaValle “Skip” Ullyo supported MACV-SOG missions that shaped the evolution of U.S. Special Forces

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 LaValle “Skip” Ullyo served as a pilot with the 219th Aviation Company, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile), during the Vietnam War from October 1969 to January 1971. Known as the “Headhunters,” 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment served as the division’s primary air cavalry reconnaissance element, conducting aggressive aerial reconnaissance missions in contested environments.



During his service, Ullyo supported Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group missions along the Cambodia-Laos border, where units frequently operated in coordination on high-risk reconnaissance and specialized operations. The 219th Aviation Company provided direct support to MACV-SOG, particularly in Cambodia, while 1-9 Cavalry executed reconnaissance missions in support of the 1st Cavalry Division.



Following his Army service, Ullyo continued his aviation career in the U.S. Marine Corps, flying OV-10 Broncos for an additional 18 years.