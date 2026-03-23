SECWAR attends National Vietnam War Veterans Day Observance Ceremony

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Observance Ceremony in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 18:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001188
|VIRIN:
|260329-D-VF045-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111601092
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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