Community members from islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro receive transportation to care at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23-27, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001183
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-UJ512-6543
|Filename:
|DOD_111601001
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.