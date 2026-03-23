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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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    PANAMA

    03.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Community members from islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro receive transportation to care at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23-27, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001183
    VIRIN: 260324-A-UJ512-6543
    Filename: DOD_111601001
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Panama, JTFB, MEDRETE, Humanitarian

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