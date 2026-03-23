Community members from islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro receive transportation to care at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23–27, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 14:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001181
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-UJ512-1768
|Filename:
|DOD_111600999
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bocas Del Toro Capt. Courtney Moss Aroll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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