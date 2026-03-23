Remembrance Ceremony for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lays a wreath and delivers remarks during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day observance at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, March 29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 11:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1001179
|Filename:
|DOD_111600910
|Length:
|00:39:09
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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