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    Remembrance Ceremony for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lays a wreath and delivers remarks during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day observance at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, March 29, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 11:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1001179
    Filename: DOD_111600910
    Length: 00:39:09
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 8

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