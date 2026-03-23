Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard, working alongside the U.S. Navy, utilize heavy equipment to assist the community with flood debris removal in Waialua, Hawaii, March 28, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris, clearing mud, and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001176
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-XQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600855
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with flood debris removal, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.