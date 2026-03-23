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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-4: Green Mile

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    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    03.26.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Members of the United States Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Panamanian security services endure and finish the green mile during the Jungle Operations Training Course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 26, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001160
    VIRIN: 260327-A-DL184-3401
    Filename: DOD_111600206
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-4: Green Mile, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

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