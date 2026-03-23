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    15th Wing 2023 Wrap Up

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, participate in operations, training events and community engagements throughout 2026. The 15th Wing continued to project airpower across the Indo-Pacific, strengthen partnerships and enhance readiness in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific command objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001158
    VIRIN: 260220-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600204
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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