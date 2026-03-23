15th Wing 2023 Wrap Up

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, participate in operations, training events and community engagements throughout 2026. The 15th Wing continued to project airpower across the Indo-Pacific, strengthen partnerships and enhance readiness in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific command objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001158
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600204
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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