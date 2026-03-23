NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 27, 2026) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) departs Naval Station Mayport, Fla., to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment, March 27, 2026. Billings is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2 and homeported in Mayport, Fla. LCS is a fast, agile, mission focused warship designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter 21st-century threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001157
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-WD757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600196
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Billings (LCS 15) Departs for Deployment, by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.