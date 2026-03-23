USS Billings (LCS 15) Departs for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001157" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 27, 2026) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) departs Naval Station Mayport, Fla., to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment, March 27, 2026. Billings is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2 and homeported in Mayport, Fla. LCS is a fast, agile, mission focused warship designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter 21st-century threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)