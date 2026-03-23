Coast Guard Cutters Tampa and Forward operate in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

Coast Guard Cutters Tampa (WMEC 902) and Forward (WMEC 911) operate in close proximity while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2026. Both cutters deployed in support Operation Pacific Viper to keep American communities safe from the threat of illegal narcotics. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Bolanos)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001155
|VIRIN:
|260304-G-G0100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600144
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.