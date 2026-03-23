(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutters Tampa and Forward operate in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.03.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutters Tampa (WMEC 902) and Forward (WMEC 911) operate in close proximity while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2026. Both cutters deployed in support Operation Pacific Viper to keep American communities safe from the threat of illegal narcotics. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Bolanos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001155
    VIRIN: 260304-G-G0100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600144
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medium Endurance Cutter
    USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902)
    USCGC Forward (WMEC 911)
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    Operation Pacific Viper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video