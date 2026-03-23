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    Freedom Flyer Wreath-Laying Ceremony

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Attendees gather at the Missing Man Monument during the Freedom Flyer Wreath-Laying ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, March 27, 2026. The ceremony honored former POW/MIAs with tributes that include a flyover. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001142
    VIRIN: 260327-F-WK360-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600047
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Flyer Wreath-Laying Ceremony, by A1C Kevin Prashad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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