Attendees gather at the Missing Man Monument during the Freedom Flyer Wreath-Laying ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, March 27, 2026. The ceremony honored former POW/MIAs with tributes that include a flyover. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001142
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-WK360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600047
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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