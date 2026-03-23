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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV host annual squad competition

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlo SouzaDeluca 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 17, 2026. The week-long squad competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad’s proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlo SouzaDeluca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001140
    VIRIN: 260317-M-SG171-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111600022
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV host annual squad competition, by LCpl Carlo SouzaDeluca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, Competition, Infantry, Rifleman

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