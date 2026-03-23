U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The week-long squad competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad’s proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlo SouzaDeluca)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001138
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-SG171-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599999
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV host annual squad competition, by LCpl Carlo SouzaDeluca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.