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    BRoll: HMH-361 routine training flight

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a routine training flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 25, 2026. HMH-361 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by providing heavy-lift assault support to Marine, joint and coalition forces from advanced bases, expeditionary airfields or aircraft capable ships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001137
    VIRIN: 260325-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599981
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll: HMH-361 routine training flight, by SSgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rdMAW, CH-53E, Heavy Lift, Super Stallion, HMH-361

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