BRoll: HMH-361 routine training flight

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a routine training flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 25, 2026. HMH-361 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by providing heavy-lift assault support to Marine, joint and coalition forces from advanced bases, expeditionary airfields or aircraft capable ships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001137
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599981
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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