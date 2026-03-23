JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CAMP BULLIS — Army Reserve Soldiers of the San Antonio-based 7306th Medical Exercise Support Battalion, as well as Soldiers from myriad geographical and functional commands, took part in the Effects and Enablers, or E&E, course, as part of the MESB Academy held here, March 12-15, 2026.
During the E&E course, participants received didactic instruction from Regional Training Site - Medical personnel, followed by hands-on training with moulage, manikins and other tools and resources to simulate real-world injuries and casualties in imminent training exercise and support for training audiences to react and treat in their scenarios.
The E&E course was one component of an all-encompassing training curriculum of the MESB Academy — which included training courses for Analyst Cell training exercise and observance, the Higher Adjacent, Lower, Supported and Supporting, or HALSS, command and coordination system, and Joint Visitor Bureau functions.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song — Ravelling
Artist — At the End of Times, Nothing
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001134
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111599951
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E&E Course, 7306th MESB Academy molds Soldiers into moulage artists, by SFC Christopher Hernandez and SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.