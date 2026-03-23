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    E&E Course, 7306th MESB Academy molds Soldiers into moulage artists

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    CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CAMP BULLIS — Army Reserve Soldiers of the San Antonio-based 7306th Medical Exercise Support Battalion, as well as Soldiers from myriad geographical and functional commands, took part in the Effects and Enablers, or E&E, course, as part of the MESB Academy held here, March 12-15, 2026.

    During the E&E course, participants received didactic instruction from Regional Training Site - Medical personnel, followed by hands-on training with moulage, manikins and other tools and resources to simulate real-world injuries and casualties in imminent training exercise and support for training audiences to react and treat in their scenarios.

    The E&E course was one component of an all-encompassing training curriculum of the MESB Academy — which included training courses for Analyst Cell training exercise and observance, the Higher Adjacent, Lower, Supported and Supporting, or HALSS, command and coordination system, and Joint Visitor Bureau functions.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song — Ravelling
    Artist — At the End of Times, Nothing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001134
    VIRIN: 260314-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111599951
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US

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    Camp Bullis
    Effects and Enablers
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)
    Medical Readiness and Training Command (MRTC)
    7306th Medical Exercise Support Battalion (7306th MESB)
    Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)

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