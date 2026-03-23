U.S. Soldiers assigned to 95th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a blank iteration of squad live fire training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 25, 2026. The training included breaching an obstacle, medical scenarios, and bounding to an objective. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
["Final Seconds" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001132
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-MH953-6194
|Filename:
|DOD_111599902
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Engineer Squad Live Fire (Blank Iteration Reel), by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.