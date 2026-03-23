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    Combat Engineer Squad Live Fire (Blank Iteration Reel)

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 95th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a blank iteration of squad live fire training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 25, 2026. The training included breaching an obstacle, medical scenarios, and bounding to an objective. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    ["Final Seconds" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001132
    VIRIN: 260325-A-MH953-6194
    Filename: DOD_111599902
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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