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    Severe Weather Preparedness at McConnell AFB

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    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to McConnell Air Force Base produce an informational video highlighting tornado safety and preparedness at Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 16, 2025. The video educates viewers on the risks associated with severe weather in the Midwest to provide awareness for Airmen and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001131
    VIRIN: 260312-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599890
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KANSAS, US

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    This work, Severe Weather Preparedness at McConnell AFB, by SrA Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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