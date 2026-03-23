Severe Weather Preparedness at McConnell AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001131" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to McConnell Air Force Base produce an informational video highlighting tornado safety and preparedness at Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 16, 2025. The video educates viewers on the risks associated with severe weather in the Midwest to provide awareness for Airmen and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paula Arce)