Airmen assigned to McConnell Air Force Base produce an informational video highlighting tornado safety and preparedness at Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 16, 2025. The video educates viewers on the risks associated with severe weather in the Midwest to provide awareness for Airmen and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001131
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-SC213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599890
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Severe Weather Preparedness at McConnell AFB, by SrA Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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