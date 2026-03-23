Weekly SITREP

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers on-camera remarks for the Department of War’s weekly situation report at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Mar 26, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1001130
|VIRIN:
|260327-D-VF045-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111599885
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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