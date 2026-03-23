U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia commander, sends a message to Soldiers and Airmen serving in Washington on the DC Safe and Beautiful mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001129
|VIRIN:
|260327-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599872
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-DC Command Message - Defend Everyone, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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