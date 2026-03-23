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    JTF-DC Command Message - Defend Everyone

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia commander, sends a message to Soldiers and Airmen serving in Washington on the DC Safe and Beautiful mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001129
    VIRIN: 260327-Z-EB151-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599872
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-DC Command Message - Defend Everyone, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, JTFDC, DCNG, Capital Guardians

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