A video highlighting the rescue and attack mission and priorities of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2026. The 355th Wing focuses on taking care of Airmen while maintaining readiness and lethality in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio & Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001128
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-AD704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599824
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Wing Hype Video, by SrA Jhade Herrera and A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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