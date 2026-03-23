355th Wing Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001128" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the rescue and attack mission and priorities of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2026. The 355th Wing focuses on taking care of Airmen while maintaining readiness and lethality in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio & Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)