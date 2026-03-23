(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Wing Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera and Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio

    355th Wing

    A video highlighting the rescue and attack mission and priorities of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2026. The 355th Wing focuses on taking care of Airmen while maintaining readiness and lethality in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio & Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001128
    VIRIN: 260308-F-AD704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599824
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing Hype Video, by SrA Jhade Herrera and A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video