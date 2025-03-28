2025 3rd Infantry Division Expert Infantryman Badge Competition - Episode 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Oquain, and Spc. Colton Blackston, all assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, participate in the 2025 Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. This video is the final episode in a short documentary series following Soldiers as they attempt to earn their EIB by executing more than 30 core infantry tasks to prove their proficiency and tenacity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)