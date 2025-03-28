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    2025 3rd Infantry Division Expert Infantryman Badge Competition - Episode 4

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Oquain, and Spc. Colton Blackston, all assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, participate in the 2025 Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. This video is the final episode in a short documentary series following Soldiers as they attempt to earn their EIB by executing more than 30 core infantry tasks to prove their proficiency and tenacity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001127
    VIRIN: 250226-A-AB240-9183
    Filename: DOD_111599816
    Length: 00:33:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 2025 3rd Infantry Division Expert Infantryman Badge Competition - Episode 4, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Expert Infantryman Badge
    EIB
    rock of the Marne

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