U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Oquain, and Spc. Colton Blackston, all assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, participate in the 2025 Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. This video is the final episode in a short documentary series following Soldiers as they attempt to earn their EIB by executing more than 30 core infantry tasks to prove their proficiency and tenacity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001127
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-AB240-9183
|Filename:
|DOD_111599816
|Length:
|00:33:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 3rd Infantry Division Expert Infantryman Badge Competition - Episode 4, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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