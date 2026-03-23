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    19th MDG FTX B-roll Package

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The b-roll package highlights Airmen assigned to the 19th Medical Group conducting a Field Training exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 12, 2026. Medical personnel practiced response tactics, built defensive fighting positions, and more in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001126
    VIRIN: 260312-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599784
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th MDG FTX B-roll Package, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    19th MDG
    Field training

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