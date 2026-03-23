The b-roll package highlights Airmen assigned to the 19th Medical Group conducting a Field Training exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 12, 2026. Medical personnel practiced response tactics, built defensive fighting positions, and more in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001126
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-HO957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599784
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th MDG FTX B-roll Package, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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