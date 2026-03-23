NMRTC Pensacola’s Sailor Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills discusses her role as a Histology Technician at Naval Hospital Pensacola ensuring Health and Warfighter Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001124" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260210-N-AT886-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 10, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills, Histology Technician, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, discusses her role as a Histology Technician during an interview at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 10, 2026. Blackmond-Mills discussion explained the importance of how Histology Technicians supports the Command and the Hospital ensuring health and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)