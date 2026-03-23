260210-N-AT886-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 10, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills, Histology Technician, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, discusses her role as a Histology Technician during an interview at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 10, 2026. Blackmond-Mills discussion explained the importance of how Histology Technicians supports the Command and the Hospital ensuring health and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001124
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-AT886-1001
|PIN:
|12345678
|Filename:
|DOD_111599733
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pensacola’s Sailor Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills discusses her role as a Histology Technician at Naval Hospital Pensacola ensuring Health and Warfighter Readiness, by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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