(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Pensacola’s Sailor Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills discusses her role as a Histology Technician at Naval Hospital Pensacola ensuring Health and Warfighter Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    260210-N-AT886-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 10, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills, Histology Technician, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, discusses her role as a Histology Technician during an interview at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) on Feb. 10, 2026. Blackmond-Mills discussion explained the importance of how Histology Technicians supports the Command and the Hospital ensuring health and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001124
    VIRIN: 260210-N-AT886-1001
    PIN: 12345678
    Filename: DOD_111599733
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Pensacola’s Sailor Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tracy Blackmond-Mills discusses her role as a Histology Technician at Naval Hospital Pensacola ensuring Health and Warfighter Readiness, by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hooyah
    health readiness
    NMRTCPensacola
    Histology Technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video