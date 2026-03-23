1st Intel conducts Battlespace Surveillance Company Field Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Battlespace Surveillance Company, 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a week-long BSC field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 6-13, 2026. The BSC field exercise refines Marines’ ability to conduct maritime sensing in a degraded environment and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001123
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-NF393-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111599732
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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