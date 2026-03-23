Coast Guard rescues boater 6 miles off Three Rooker Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Station Sand Key boat crew rescued an overdue boater Friday, approximately six miles west of Three Rooker Island. Rescued was a 39-year-old male who was transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001122
|VIRIN:
|260327-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599728
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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