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    Coast Guard rescues boater 6 miles off Three Rooker Island

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    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Station Sand Key boat crew rescued an overdue boater Friday, approximately six miles west of Three Rooker Island. Rescued was a 39-year-old male who was transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001122
    VIRIN: 260327-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599728
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

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    TAGS

    uscg, sar, rescue, three rooker island

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