John Meyer enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 1, 1966, as a radio operator and later pursued Special Forces training to join the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group (MACV-SOG), an elite joint unconventional warfare task force established in 1964.
Meyer deployed to Vietnam in 1968, where he and his team partnered with South Vietnamese forces to conduct intelligence-gathering missions and combat operations against North Vietnamese forces.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001121
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-XY121-7687
|Filename:
|DOD_111599712
|Length:
|00:13:00
|Location:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veteran John Meyer Reflects on Service with MACV-SOG and Special Forces Operations, by SFC Joshua Joyner and CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.