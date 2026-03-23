(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Veteran John Meyer Reflects on Service with MACV-SOG and Special Forces Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    John Meyer enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 1, 1966, as a radio operator and later pursued Special Forces training to join the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group (MACV-SOG), an elite joint unconventional warfare task force established in 1964.

    Meyer deployed to Vietnam in 1968, where he and his team partnered with South Vietnamese forces to conduct intelligence-gathering missions and combat operations against North Vietnamese forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001121
    VIRIN: 260326-A-XY121-7687
    Filename: DOD_111599712
    Length: 00:13:00
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran John Meyer Reflects on Service with MACV-SOG and Special Forces Operations, by SFC Joshua Joyner and CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Screaming Eagles
    101st (AASLT)
    Air Assault 101st
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video