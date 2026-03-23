Vietnam Veteran John Meyer Reflects on Service with MACV-SOG and Special Forces Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

John Meyer enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 1, 1966, as a radio operator and later pursued Special Forces training to join the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group (MACV-SOG), an elite joint unconventional warfare task force established in 1964.



Meyer deployed to Vietnam in 1968, where he and his team partnered with South Vietnamese forces to conduct intelligence-gathering missions and combat operations against North Vietnamese forces.