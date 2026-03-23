(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIOY Social Media Reel - NROTC MIOY Capt. Phillip Haly

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Marine Corps Capt. Phillip Haly, an instructor assigned to Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Virginia Military Institute, talks on being a military instructor while at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola Fla. during NETC’s annual Military Instructor of the Year event. Haly was recognized as the NROTC Military Instructor of the Year 2025. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    Video made for the NETC social media accounts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001120
    VIRIN: 260219-N-XA496-2001
    Filename: DOD_111599683
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIOY Social Media Reel - NROTC MIOY Capt. Phillip Haly, by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NROTC
    Military Instructors of the Year
    military instructor of the year
    MIOY
    nrotc vmi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video