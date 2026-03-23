MIOY Social Media Reel - NROTC MIOY Capt. Phillip Haly

Marine Corps Capt. Phillip Haly, an instructor assigned to Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Virginia Military Institute, talks on being a military instructor while at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola Fla. during NETC’s annual Military Instructor of the Year event. Haly was recognized as the NROTC Military Instructor of the Year 2025. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
Video made for the NETC social media accounts.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001120
|VIRIN:
|260219-N-XA496-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599683
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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