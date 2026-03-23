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    HMLA-169, San Diego Padres 2026 Season Opening Day Game flyover

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, perform a mixed-section flyover for the San Diego Padres 2026 Season Opening Day Game at Petco Park, San Diego, March 26, 2026. The Padres hosted a flyover to honor service members who serve their country, both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Renee Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001119
    VIRIN: 260326-M-WW713-2001
    Filename: DOD_111599666
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, HMLA-169, San Diego Padres 2026 Season Opening Day Game flyover, by Sgt Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flyover
    HMLA-169
    Padres
    PETCO Park
    3rdMAW

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