HMLA-169, San Diego Padres 2026 Season Opening Day Game flyover

U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, perform a mixed-section flyover for the San Diego Padres 2026 Season Opening Day Game at Petco Park, San Diego, March 26, 2026. The Padres hosted a flyover to honor service members who serve their country, both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001119
|VIRIN:
|260326-M-WW713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599666
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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