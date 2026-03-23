MCCOY IN MOTION: Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Here is a video of Lt. Col. Chad Holder, deputy garrison commander for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, talking with Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Commandant Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kirkman on March 27, 2026, about the academy and the training they complete at Fort McCoy, Wis. They also talk with and coin an academy student with the academy's most recent Basic Leader Course class. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.” The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course. Learn more about the academy by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/US-Army-Reserve-Command/Fort-McCoy-Main/NCOA-Fort-McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)