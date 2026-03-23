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    MCCOY IN MOTION: Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy interviews

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here is a video of Lt. Col. Chad Holder, deputy garrison commander for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, talking with Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Commandant Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kirkman on March 27, 2026, about the academy and the training they complete at Fort McCoy, Wis. They also talk with and coin an academy student with the academy's most recent Basic Leader Course class. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.” The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course. Learn more about the academy by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/US-Army-Reserve-Command/Fort-McCoy-Main/NCOA-Fort-McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001108
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OK556-2844
    Filename: DOD_111599141
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, MCCOY IN MOTION: Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy interviews, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, McCoy in Motion video, Fort McCoy NCO Academy, IMCOM

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