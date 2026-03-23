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    State of the Base 2026: Mission Ready Airmen (SSgt Troy Davis)

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready.

    During the State of the Base, there were six feature videos about six different Team Travis Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001100
    VIRIN: 260320-F-RX751-1003
    Filename: DOD_111599034
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, State of the Base 2026: Mission Ready Airmen (SSgt Troy Davis), by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB
    USAF
    60th AMW
    SOTB
    Airmen
    State of the Base 2026

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