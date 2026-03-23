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    AFCOMAC Early to mid-2000's B-Roll Package

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    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2008

    Courtesy Video

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A historical B-Roll package depicting the early to mid-2000's of the Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC). AFCOMAC was established in 1985 at the Sierra Army Depot, California, with the first class was held in 1986. AFCOMAC was later moved to Beale AFB in 1991 under the care of the 9th Munitions Squadron, with its first class held there in 1992. AFCOMAC is a school for senior airmen and above as upgrade training to provide the Air Force munitions community with advanced training in mass combat ammunition planning and production techniques. For 40 years now, AFCOMAC has delivered on its mission to provide advanced training in mass combat ammunition planning and production, preparing personnel to establish bomb dumps and build thousands of live munitions in realistic, bare-base scenarios. Trained by instructors at the 9th Munitions Squadron (9th MUNS), the students learn to set up operations under the conditions of a simulated forward deployment. (Courtesy video provided by the 9th Munitions Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2008
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001098
    VIRIN: 080101-D-F3304-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599020
    Length: 00:13:10
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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