Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001097" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard participate in a training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 3, 2026. Honor Guard members train daily to remain proficient in their craft and ensure they bring honor to the nation’s heroes who are laid to rest. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)