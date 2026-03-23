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    Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial training B-Roll

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    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard participate in a training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 3, 2026. Honor Guard members train daily to remain proficient in their craft and ensure they bring honor to the nation’s heroes who are laid to rest. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001097
    VIRIN: 260327-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599019
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

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    This work, Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial training B-Roll, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dover Air Force Base
    Honor Guard

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