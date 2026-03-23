Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard participate in a training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 3, 2026. Honor Guard members train daily to remain proficient in their craft and ensure they bring honor to the nation’s heroes who are laid to rest. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001097
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599019
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial training B-Roll, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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