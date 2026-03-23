Fort Sill Active Shooter Response Exercise - Interview B-Roll

Who: Col. Kevin Poole, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill
What: Media interview with USAG Fort Sill Garrison Commander after an Active Shooter Response Exercise
When: March 26, 2026
Where: Fort Sill, Okla.
Why: To rigorously test and validate the installation's emergency response plans in a realistic environment. The exercise was designed to assess the readiness of Fort Sill's internal first responders and enhance seamless coordination with local and regional partners, ensuring the installation is prepared to act decisively and effectively to protect the Fort Sill community in a crisis.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 12:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001096
|VIRIN:
|260326-D-NR812-4396
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599017
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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