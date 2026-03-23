Fort Sill Active Shooter Response Exercise - Interview B-Roll

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Who: Col. Kevin Poole, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill



What: Media interview with USAG Fort Sill Garrison Commander after an Active Shooter Response Exercise



When: March 26, 2026



Where: Fort Sill, Okla.



Why: To rigorously test and validate the installation's emergency response plans in a realistic environment. The exercise was designed to assess the readiness of Fort Sill's internal first responders and enhance seamless coordination with local and regional partners, ensuring the installation is prepared to act decisively and effectively to protect the Fort Sill community in a crisis.