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    Fort Sill Active Shooter Response Exercise - Interview B-Roll

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Who: Col. Kevin Poole, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill

    What: Media interview with USAG Fort Sill Garrison Commander after an Active Shooter Response Exercise

    When: March 26, 2026

    Where: Fort Sill, Okla.

    Why: To rigorously test and validate the installation's emergency response plans in a realistic environment. The exercise was designed to assess the readiness of Fort Sill's internal first responders and enhance seamless coordination with local and regional partners, ensuring the installation is prepared to act decisively and effectively to protect the Fort Sill community in a crisis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001096
    VIRIN: 260326-D-NR812-4396
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111599017
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, Fort Sill Active Shooter Response Exercise - Interview B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    IMCOM
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Directorate Emergency Services
    training

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