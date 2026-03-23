AFCOMAC Late 1980's to Early 1990's B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A historical B-Roll package depicting the early days of the Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC). B-Roll shows early class operations in the late 1980's at the Sierra Army Depot, California, as well as the early 1990's at Beale Air Force Base, California. AFCOMAC was established in 1985 at the Sierra Army Depot, California, with the first class was held in 1986. AFCOMAC was later moved to Beale AFB in 1991 under the care of the 9th Munitions Squadron, with its first class held there in 1992. AFCOMAC is a school for senior airmen and above as upgrade training to provide the Air Force munitions community with advanced training in mass combat ammunition planning and production techniques. For 40 years now, AFCOMAC has delivered on its mission to provide advanced training in mass combat ammunition planning and production, preparing personnel to establish bomb dumps and build thousands of live munitions in realistic, bare-base scenarios. Trained by instructors at the 9th Munitions Squadron (9th MUNS), the students learn to set up operations under the conditions of a simulated forward deployment. (Courtesy video provided by the 9th Munitions Squadron)