Resilience and Tradition: Fort Bliss Tank Crew Wins Top Tank After Soldier Suffers a Family Loss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After the loss of his father during tank gunnery training, one Soldier, Spec. Ethan Zook, Second Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Bliss, returned to the line to finish the mission alongside his crew. Demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and dedication, the crew pushed through the demanding training and earned Top Tank in the battalion. Zook spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about his and his crew's outstanding performance and commitment to excellence. They were also awarded the Army Achievement Medal, recognizing their skill, discipline, and unity during one of the Army’s most challenging training events.