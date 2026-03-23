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    Resilience and Tradition: Fort Bliss Tank Crew Wins Top Tank After Soldier Suffers a Family Loss

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    After the loss of his father during tank gunnery training, one Soldier, Spec. Ethan Zook, Second Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Bliss, returned to the line to finish the mission alongside his crew. Demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and dedication, the crew pushed through the demanding training and earned Top Tank in the battalion. Zook spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about his and his crew's outstanding performance and commitment to excellence. They were also awarded the Army Achievement Medal, recognizing their skill, discipline, and unity during one of the Army’s most challenging training events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001086
    VIRIN: 260313-A-PT036-2068
    PIN: 196586
    Filename: DOD_111598916
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Resilience and Tradition: Fort Bliss Tank Crew Wins Top Tank After Soldier Suffers a Family Loss, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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