After the loss of his father during tank gunnery training, one Soldier, Spec. Ethan Zook, Second Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Bliss, returned to the line to finish the mission alongside his crew. Demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and dedication, the crew pushed through the demanding training and earned Top Tank in the battalion. Zook spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about his and his crew's outstanding performance and commitment to excellence. They were also awarded the Army Achievement Medal, recognizing their skill, discipline, and unity during one of the Army’s most challenging training events.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001086
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-PT036-2068
|PIN:
|196586
|Filename:
|DOD_111598916
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resilience and Tradition: Fort Bliss Tank Crew Wins Top Tank After Soldier Suffers a Family Loss, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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