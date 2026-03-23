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    Team Charlie West perform sorties and aircraft maintenance

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    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kelvin McConnell 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Airman assigned to the 130 Airlift Wing in Charleston, West Virginia perform local flight proficiency training and aircraft maintenance, March 26, 2026. Airmen continue to hone their craft to ensure an agile team maintaining and flying the C-130 J-30 Super Hercules on McLaughlin Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Technical Sergeant Kelvin McConnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001083
    VIRIN: 260326-Z-AS557-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598724
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Charlie West perform sorties and aircraft maintenance, by TSgt Kelvin McConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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