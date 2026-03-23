Airman assigned to the 130 Airlift Wing in Charleston, West Virginia perform local flight proficiency training and aircraft maintenance, March 26, 2026. Airmen continue to hone their craft to ensure an agile team maintaining and flying the C-130 J-30 Super Hercules on McLaughlin Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Technical Sergeant Kelvin McConnell)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001083
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-AS557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598724
|Length:
|00:07:36
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Charlie West perform sorties and aircraft maintenance, by TSgt Kelvin McConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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