USAG Italy host Eggstravaganza 2026 Vision to Victory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, along with their families, friends and local nationals, participated in the annual Eggstravaganza event hosted by Vicenza Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Ederle Track and Field on Caserma Ederle on March 21, 2026. The event brings together the Vicenza military community together through activities, services and an Easter egg hunt for children. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)