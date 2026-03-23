USAG Italy host Eggstravaganza 2026 Vision to Victory

Soldiers, along with their families, friends and local nationals, participated in the annual Eggstravaganza event hosted by Vicenza Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Ederle Track and Field on Caserma Ederle on March 21, 2026. The event brings together the Vicenza military community together through activities, services and an Easter egg hunt for children. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 03:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001058
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-JH229-1946
|Filename:
|DOD_111598398
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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