(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Italy host Eggstravaganza 2026 Vision to Victory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers, along with their families, friends and local nationals, participated in the annual Eggstravaganza event hosted by Vicenza Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Ederle Track and Field on Caserma Ederle on March 21, 2026. The event brings together the Vicenza military community together through activities, services and an Easter egg hunt for children. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 03:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001058
    VIRIN: 260321-A-JH229-1946
    Filename: DOD_111598398
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy host Eggstravaganza 2026 Vision to Victory, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Easter
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    USAG Italy
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video