7th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS -- On March 26th, 2026, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed its final preparations prior to entering the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed MEU, ready now to provide tailored, flexible, and lethal force packages for the fleet and combatant commander. The MEU remains ready to operate to operate with allies and partners. Deployments like this highlight the 31st MEU's adaptability, relevance, and ability to respond to any mission as called upon by the nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 03:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001056
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-JR395-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598396
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 31st MEU | "The Marines are Coming", by Cpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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