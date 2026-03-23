(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | "The Marines are Coming"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    7th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS -- On March 26th, 2026, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed its final preparations prior to entering the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed MEU, ready now to provide tailored, flexible, and lethal force packages for the fleet and combatant commander. The MEU remains ready to operate to operate with allies and partners. Deployments like this highlight the 31st MEU's adaptability, relevance, and ability to respond to any mission as called upon by the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 03:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001056
    VIRIN: 260316-M-JR395-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598396
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | "The Marines are Coming", by Cpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video