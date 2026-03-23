31st MEU | "The Marines are Coming"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001056" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

7th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS -- On March 26th, 2026, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed its final preparations prior to entering the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed MEU, ready now to provide tailored, flexible, and lethal force packages for the fleet and combatant commander. The MEU remains ready to operate to operate with allies and partners. Deployments like this highlight the 31st MEU's adaptability, relevance, and ability to respond to any mission as called upon by the nation.