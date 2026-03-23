Marines Train in Drone Robotics Coding with EOTG Unmanned Systems Branch

U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, receive instruction in coding foundational drone robotics functions on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 17, 2026. The training was part of the EOTG Unmanned Systems Branch, which seeks to teach Marines in basic drone operations, capabilities, and assembly. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001055
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598368
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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