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    Marines Train in Drone Robotics Coding with EOTG Unmanned Systems Branch

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, receive instruction in coding foundational drone robotics functions on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 17, 2026. The training was part of the EOTG Unmanned Systems Branch, which seeks to teach Marines in basic drone operations, capabilities, and assembly. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001055
    VIRIN: 260317-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598368
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Marines Train in Drone Robotics Coding with EOTG Unmanned Systems Branch, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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