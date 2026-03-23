Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing took part in Exercise Freedom shield at Kunsan Air base March 8th 2026. Firefighters responded to a late night fire emergency, allowing airmen to check their proficiency against building fires.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 22:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001052
|VIRIN:
|262303-F-SO714-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598270
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Shield 2026, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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