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    Freedom Shield 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing took part in Exercise Freedom shield at Kunsan Air base March 8th 2026. Firefighters responded to a late night fire emergency, allowing airmen to check their proficiency against building fires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 22:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001052
    VIRIN: 262303-F-SO714-2001
    Filename: DOD_111598270
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 2026, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    firemen
    fire & rescue
    Fire & Emergency
    Freedom Shield 2026

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