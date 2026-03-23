The 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky included qualifying events for participating U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Video shows Soldiers at very points during the nine-mile route carrying 35-pound rucksacks and working to complete the march in less than two hours and 15 minutes which is the qualifying standard for a GAFPB.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 23:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001051
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-YH571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598242
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9-mile GAFPB Foot March, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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