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    9-mile GAFPB Foot March

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky included qualifying events for participating U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Video shows Soldiers at very points during the nine-mile route carrying 35-pound rucksacks and working to complete the march in less than two hours and 15 minutes which is the qualifying standard for a GAFPB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 23:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001051
    VIRIN: 260325-A-YH571-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598242
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-mile GAFPB Foot March, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combat ready
    Fort Knox (KY)
    GAFPB
    ruck march
    USAR
    CBSC26

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