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    Medevac drill with UH-60 at Sentry South 26-2

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    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2
    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

    B-Roll of 146 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, practicing litter carries and conducting a medical evacuation on an Army UH-60 helicopter assigned to the Mississippi Army National Guard during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 25, 2026.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems,
    all while under safe and controlled conditions.

    U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California
    *Certain elements blurred for security purposes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 20:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001046
    VIRIN: 260225-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598102
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Medevac drill with UH-60 at Sentry South 26-2, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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