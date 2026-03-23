AFCOMAC Class 2026-004 Pre-Frag B-Roll Package

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Air Force Combat Ammunition Center's (AFCOMAC) Combat Ammunition and Production (CAPP) course class of 2026-004 completes their "Pre-Frag" during the second week of their three-week course in this B-Roll package. The first week of CAPP consists of classroom academics and bomb build and packing planning. The second week of CAPP features evaluations, in which students practice building munitions in a controlled environment and also practice setting up the munitions assembly conveyers (MAC) that introduce assembly line concepts to munitions building. The pre-frag is also held in the second week and serves as a pre-test prior to the Iron Flag Exercise in the third week. The Combat Ammunition and Production (CAPP) course can have upwards of 70 to 80 people in grades ranging from E-4 to 0-3. The course is required for those in the munitions career field looking to complete their upgrade training to receive their 7- and 9- skill levels and is comprised of two weeks of academics followed by a weeklong exercise, Iron Flag. Since 2024, members of the U.S. Marine Corps munitions career field have been regular students in the CAPP course, with the 2026-004 class featuring both Marines and Sailors. The graduation of this 2026-004 on March 27, 2026 also marked the 40th Anniversary of AFCOMAC. AFCOMAC was established in 1985 at the Sierra Army Depot, California, with the first class was held in 1986. AFCOMAC was later moved to Beale AFB in 1991 under the care of the 9th Munitions Squadron, with its first class held there in 1992. For 40 years now, AFCOMAC has delivered on its mission to provide advanced training in mass combat ammunition planning and production, preparing personnel to establish bomb dumps and build thousands of live munitions in realistic, bare-base scenarios. Trained by instructors at the 9th Munitions Squadron (9th MUNS), the students learn to set up operations under the conditions of a simulated forward deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)