USACE Louisville District successfully completed prescribed burns yesterday to keep lake visitors safe and help the local ecosystem thrive at Barren River Lake in Glasgow, Kentucky.
While fire might seem destructive, it’s actually a tool for managing public lands.
Here’s why we intentionally use fire:
• Clears the clutter by burning off dead "thatch" and thick underbrush.
• Reduces risk by removing hazardous fuels from the forest floor.
• Boosts native growth by opening up the canopy, allowing native grasses and forbs to take root and flourish.
“Prescribed burns are essential for the long-term health of Barren River Lake,” said Chris DeSmit, Environmental Stewardship Coordinator. “By carefully applying fire under strict weather conditions, we reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfire, recycle nutrients back into the soil, and create better, safer habitats for our local wildlife.”
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 18:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001040
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-PA223-5250
|Filename:
|DOD_111598039
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GLASGOW, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville District completes prescribed burns at Barren River Lake, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.