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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Hector De Jesus  

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    ALERT! is the Marine Corps’ updated mass notification platform designed to quickly deliver timely dissemination of alerts and warnings of hazards and threats affecting installations, personnel, and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Gunnery Sgt. Hector de Jesus)

    This video uses USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001033
    VIRIN: 260326-M-PC554-3129
    Filename: DOD_111597830
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Alert! Transition, by GySgt Hector De Jesus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    notifications
    Alert!
    ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System

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