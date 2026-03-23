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    Chief Information Officer Testifies on Information Technology Posture

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Kirsten A. Davies, War Department chief information officer, testifies during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee regarding the department’s information technology posture in Washington, March 26, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1001030
    Filename: DOD_111597735
    Length: 00:48:31
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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