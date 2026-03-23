Chief Information Officer Testifies on Information Technology Posture

Kirsten A. Davies, War Department chief information officer, testifies during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee regarding the department’s information technology posture in Washington, March 26, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1001030
|Filename:
|DOD_111597735
|Length:
|00:48:31
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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