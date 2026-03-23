Best Warrior Competition 2026 - MSTC Lanes

Soldiers participating in the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2026 Best Warrior Competition execute the Mission Skills Training Center (MSTC) lanes event, demonstrating their combat medical skills, adaptability under pressure, and critical thinking abilities in a realistic training environment at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Mar. 5, 2026) (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001025
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-GD928-3153
|Filename:
|DOD_111597644
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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