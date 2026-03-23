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    Best Warrior Competition 2026 - MSTC Lanes

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    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers participating in the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2026 Best Warrior Competition execute the Mission Skills Training Center (MSTC) lanes event, demonstrating their combat medical skills, adaptability under pressure, and critical thinking abilities in a realistic training environment at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Mar. 5, 2026) (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001025
    VIRIN: 260305-A-GD928-3153
    Filename: DOD_111597644
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2026 - MSTC Lanes, by 1LT Michaela Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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