Joint Base Charleston ALS conduct training exercise at Parris Island

Students from the Joint Base Charleston Airman Leadership School participated in a field training exercise (FTX) in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps personnel at Parris Island, South Carolina, March 17, 2026. The FTX was developed for students to perform as multi-capable personnel under stress in a controlled but challenging environment for operational execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001024
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-RU950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111597631
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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