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    Joint Base Charleston ALS conduct training exercise at Parris Island

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    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Students from the Joint Base Charleston Airman Leadership School participated in a field training exercise (FTX) in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps personnel at Parris Island, South Carolina, March 17, 2026. The FTX was developed for students to perform as multi-capable personnel under stress in a controlled but challenging environment for operational execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001024
    VIRIN: 260318-F-RU950-1001
    Filename: DOD_111597631
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

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    This work, Joint Base Charleston ALS conduct training exercise at Parris Island, by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Field Training Exercise (FTX)
    Airman Leadership School
    Joint Base Charelston
    air force

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