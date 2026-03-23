The 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts an alert swap

Members of the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft alert swap on Tinker Air Force Base, March 24, 2026. Alert swaps require the new aircraft to be completely inspected and must occur every 30 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Ruth)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001020
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-FI028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111597580
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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