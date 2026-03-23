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    The 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts an alert swap

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    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Ruth 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft alert swap on Tinker Air Force Base, March 24, 2026. Alert swaps require the new aircraft to be completely inspected and must occur every 30 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Ruth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001020
    VIRIN: 260326-F-FI028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111597580
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, The 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts an alert swap, by A1C Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Okies
    507 AMXS
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Alert Swap

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